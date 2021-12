IPVideo Corporation’s HALO Smart Sensor 2C, the worldwide leader for vape and vape with THC detection, has won an ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Award from American Security Today in two categories: Best…

(PRWeb December 02, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/ipvideos_halo_smart_sensor_2c_wins_two_astors_homeland_security_awards_for_best_back_to_work_monitoring_solution_and_best_sound_chemical_incident_detection/prweb18371026.htm





Source link