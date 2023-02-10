Investigate the LDS Church for tax fraud, IRS whistleblower urges U.S. Senate

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)Investigate the LDS Church for tax fraud, IRS whistleblower urges U.S. SenateNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on February 10, 2023 add comment 33 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest … his fraud allegations to the U.S. Senate. In a 90-page document … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Barcelona freezes ties with Tel Aviv over Israeli apartheid practices next article Re: A month's notice: Why Burkina Faso ordered French troops out of the country The author comredg you might also like The Catch-24 of Replacing Joe Biden Top Putin ally claims Joe Biden, 80, has 'progressive dementia' and could start WW3 U.S. President Joe Biden Traveled to Florida and Positioned His Democratic Party as the … – Latest Tweet by Reuters As Joe Biden signals globalisation is in retreat, world is heading towards a dangerous future – Joyce McMillan Irish dad of inspirational girl given 5% chance of survival now on way to beating cancer describes meeting Joe Biden Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email