Created and Designed by the Maker of the Iconic Soyuz Microphones, The Tula Is Perfect for Podcasters, Vloggers, Work-from-Home Professionals, Musicians, & More.

(PRWeb September 22, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/introducing_the_tula_mic_a_new_high_quality_ultra_portable_usb_c_microphone_and_audio_recorder_for_todays_content_creators/prweb17415067.htm





Source link