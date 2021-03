The combined offering provides employers with the people and technology necessary to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 in the workplace, safely balancing business continuity and employee health.

(PRWeb March 16, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/intellect_resources_and_smartlink_health_expand_partnership_to_bring_comprehensive_covid_19_outsourcing_solution_to_employers/prweb17789615.htm





Source link