Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA) Appoints Roanna Shebala as Alumni Relations Officer

Published December 28, 2019
SANTA FE, N.M. — IAIA Director of Institutional Advancement Danyelle Means (Oglala Lakota) has announced the appointment of Roanna Shebala (Diné/Zuni) as Alumni Relations Officer. In this role, Shebala will focus on engaging with Alumni through the IAIA Alumni Association and with the IAIA Alumni Council. Her work will include connecting with IAIA Alumni via newsletter, email updates, and social media and will be an integral part of the annual Scholarship Dinner and Auction as well as the Alumni Luncheon held during Indian Market. Shebla, currently an Admissions counselor for the school, will transition to her new role in January.
