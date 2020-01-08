Instead of US-China decoupling, 2020 should bring acceptance of different development models







US President Donald Trump recently announced that China and the US will sign the much-anticipated “phase one” trade agreement in Washington on January 15. This is a positive note on which to open the new decade, raising hopes for a timely end to the damaging trade war. However, in the long run, it will take more than a single trade deal to sustain an open global economy.We live in a multipolar world where it is clear there is no “one-size-fits-all” answer to development. At the same time, the…







