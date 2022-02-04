Inside the ‘incredibly complex’ US raid on Isis leader al-Qurayshi in Syria







By early December US intelligence was certain: the man occupying the top floor of a nondescript house in Atmeh, northern Syria – who never left the premises, emerging only to bathe on the roof – was the head of the Islamic State group.In the White House Situation Room, a table-top model of the house was set up, and President Joe Biden was briefed on his options to neutralise Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, one of America’s most wanted jihadist targets.US officials say they could have easily…







