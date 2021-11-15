Inside the illegal people’s mines of Indonesia, where coal is seen as a ‘gift from God’







It is August 2021 and the sun is scorching in Darmo. A glance at the weather report on a mobile phone confirms what everyone here is feeling. “Temperature: 33C”, it reads.Darmo is a village located in Muara Enim Regency in Indonesia’s South Sumatra province. While the sun blazes above, the ground beneath smoulders. South Sumatra is home to the largest known coal reserves in Indonesia, and Muara Enim regency is particularly resource-rich. There are more than 77,000 hectares of coal concessions…







