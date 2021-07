Kelly Nuckolls recognized as a finalist for the Chattanooga Technology Council’s (ChaTech) IT Champion for Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Award.

(PRWeb June 30, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/infosystems_kelly_nuckolls_named_finalist_for_chatech_diversity_inclusion_award/prweb18034619.htm





Source link