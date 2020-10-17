Indosat Ooredoo, Smart Axiata, PLDT Global, and over 50 mobile operators from across the region to gather to shape the future of intelligent connectivity in Asia





SINGAPORE, Oct 16, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Asia’s fastest-growing telco event, Telecoms World Asia, will take place virtually on 27-29 October with a focus on intelligent connectivity in Asia. Look forward to 6 channels of targeted content covering 5G, Network Virtualisation, Telco 4.0, Intelligent Connectivity and Carriers World Asia, with presentations addressing the key topics disrupting and re- shaping the telecoms industry in the region.

On Day 1 of the virtual conference, Rahul Atri, Managing Director, Rakuten Mobile Singapore and Head of Product and Engineering, Rakuten Mobile will open the morning plenary with his keynote on “The world’s first end to end cloud native networks.” Following that, leaders from EVOS Esports, Garena, ONE Esports, Singtel International Group, United States Esports Federations, and Thailand Esports Federation will debate “The growth of digital content: Esports case study.” Donald Tan, CEO, China Telecom Global will also be delivering a presentation followed by a fireside chat.

On Day 2, The focus then shifts towards 5G and Intelligent Connectivity with Su Ann Lim, Industry Head Telco & Technology, Google addressing “New technologies, new opportunities of going digital”. Vikram Sinha, COO, Director of Indosat Ooredoo, Katrina Luna-Abelarde, CEO of PLDT Global and Thomas Hundt, CEO of Smart Axiata will then take the LIVE stage to evaluate Asia’s 5G future in the Boardroom session moderated by Ajay Sunder of SC-NEX. Tom Varghese, Head of Connectivity & Access Policy, APAC of Facebook and Dhanant Subhadrabandhu, PhD., Senior Executive Vice President, Marketing and Service of CAT Telecom will then continue the discussions on “Digital Platform Transformation: Bringing more people online to a faster internet” and “The Next Steps of Thailand’s Digital Outlook.”

Rounding up the Day 3 keynotes, Tanapong Ittisakulchai, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (AIS) will explore 5G & Digital Ecosystems for Businesses in Thailand while Richard Fung, CEO, China Broadband Communications shares his perspectives on “The telco transformation for everything cloud”.

Telecoms World Asia will bring together over 50 senior decision-maker speakers and over 1500 leaders and professionals from mobile operators, government regulators, development banks, consultants, global suppliers, and solution providers, who are leading the future of intelligent connectivity in Asia. Some confirmed speakers include:

– Sandra De Zoysa, Group Chief Customer Officer, Axiata

– Yaw Yeo, General Manager, International Product & Business, Alibaba Group

– Anik Dhar, Head of Digital, Banglalink

– Praveen Agarwal, VP & Business Head, APAC, China, India & SAARC, Bharti Airtel

– Natasak Rodjanapiches, Vice Chairman, Creative Digital Economy, Board of Trade Thailand

– Myo Ohn, CEO, Campana Group

– Ming Yow, Chief Customer Officer, China Broadband Communications

– Mya Han, CEO, Fortune Telecom

– Raden Kurnia Supriadi, VP, Head of Core Planning & Engineering Indosat Ooredoo

– Piyawat Jriyasetapong, Chief Commercial Officer, Lao Telecommunication Company

– Pichet Rerkpreecha, CEO, LINE Corp (Thailand)

– Nathan Bell, Chief Digital Officer, M1

– Idermunkh Tsogbadrakh, CEO, MobiCom Networks

– Binh Vu, CEO, NetNam

– Mel Velarde, CEO, NOW Telecom Corporation

– Satoshi Nagata, Vice Chairman, 3GPP TSG-RAN & Manager, NTT Docomo

– Bharath Rathinam, Head, RCP Uplift & Orchestration, Rakuten Mobile

– Saad Sheikh, Chief Architect, Saudi Telecom Company

– Rangarajan Kalyanasundaram, CEO Enterprise Business, Smartfren Telecom

– Swe Thu Han, Digitization Solution Department, SCSK Myanmar, Sumitomo Corporation

– Edi Siswanto, Vice President, Infrastructure Planning & Development, Telkom Indonesia International

– Maxime Carpentier, VP IoT Operations, True Digital Group

– Mandeshpal Singh Banvet, Head of Cybersecurity & Network Product, Asia, Verizon

– Jaime Diez, CTO, APAC, Vodafone Business

Leading solution partners Advanced Info Services (AIS), CAT Telecom, Servicenow, Metaswitch, MSIG, EnableX, Atmail, CDNetworks, China Mobile International, China Telecom, CSG, IEEE, Netrounds, Marveltec, PCCW Global, R3, SQREAM, Turkcell, Zinier, Vertiv, FNT, Canopus Networks and more will be showcasing their latest solutions via TECH Demos on 26th October and in the virtual exhibition hall.

About Telecoms World Asia 2020

27-29 October 2020

9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. LIVE ONLINE

Website: https://www.terrapinn.com/virtual/telecoms-world-asia/index.stm Mobile operators can attend the full event for free.

Content-only Conference Passes are available free for all to register.

About Terrapinn

Terrapinn is a business media company. Its products are trade exhibitions, conferences, training solutions and electronic and print publications. For more information, please visit www.terrapinn.com.

Note: Press registration for the conference is compulsory and advance scheduling for speaker/ sponsor interviews is recommended. Press passes are strictly reserved for reporters, journalists, editors only. Final issuance of press passes is subjected to Terrapinn’s discretion.

For your complimentary press pass, please contact the following:

Emma Riddington-Bates

Terrapinn Pte Ltd

emma.riddingtonbates@terrapinn.com

