Indonesia’s labour unions protest in street against Omnibus jobs law they say will cut minimum wage







Braving forecasts of torrential rain, workers from a coalition of labour unions gathered outside the House of Representatives in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on Monday, to protest against a new law they believe will cut severance pay and the minimum wage.While the unions are demanding that lawmakers scrap the Omnibus Bill on Job Creation, the government of President Joko Widodo remains unmoved, despite multiple demonstrations and a strike in the capital last week setting up a showdown for…







Source link