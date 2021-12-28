Indonesia sends stricken boat to Malaysia; rejects Rohingya refugees

Dozens of Rohingya refugees intercepted after their boat ran into trouble off the coast of Indonesia’s Aceh province were being sent into Malaysian waters, authorities said on Tuesday.At least 100 mostly women and children aboard a wooden vessel said to be taking on water were denied refuge in Indonesia and instead pushed into the neighbouring Southeast Asian country.Despite calls from non-governmental organisations and the United Nations agency for refugees, Indonesian authorities are…
