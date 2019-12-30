Indonesia protests ‘violation of sovereignty’ by Chinese coastguard vessel

Indonesia said on Monday it had protested to Beijing over the presence of a Chinese coastguard vessel in its territorial waters near the disputed South China Sea, saying it marked a “violation of sovereignty”.The boat trespassed into Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone off the coast of the northern islands of Natuna, Indonesia’s foreign ministry said in a statement. It did not say when the incident occurred.“The foreign affairs ministry has summoned the Chinese ambassador in Jakarta and…
