Indonesia declares anthrax red zones after cattle deaths and human infections







Indonesian authorities have declared two villages on Java island red zones and banned livestock movement from the area after the deaths of several farm animals from anthrax, an official said on Friday.Seven cattle and a goat have so far tested positive for anthrax among 15 farm animals that have died in recent days, said Kelik Yuniantoro of the agriculture office in the Gunung Kidul region of central Java.Authorities were awaiting more test results and there were 23 people with skin infections,…







