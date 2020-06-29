





Encore: Welcome to Indigenous in Music! This week Larry welcomes back from Thunder Bay Ontario, Mr. Marc Nadjiwan. He is a singer, songwriter and entrepreneur, and has just released his newest album entitled “The Dog Lake Sessions.” Find out more and hear his music on the web at .

Music from Nadjiwan, Indian City, Mike Paul, Bluedog, Patrick Therrien, The Spiritual Warriors, Locos Por Juana, Nortec Collective, Martha Redbone, Bomba Estereo, Esther Pennell, Richie Ledreagle, The Northstars, Lil Mike & Funnybone, XAXO, Irv Lyons Jr. Renzo, DJ Krayzkree, Mike Bern, Trent Agecoutay, John McLeod, Conrad Bigknife, Young Medicine, Alan Syliboy & the Thundermakers, Nehiyawak and much much more.

The post Indigenous in Music with Marc Nadjiwan in our Spotlight Interview (Rock)Encore appeared first on Native Voice One, by Bob Petersen.





