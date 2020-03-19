close
Indian man exchanging wife for a buffalo and Americans rushing to be test tube mothers: headlines from 40 years ago

An Indian man exchanging his wife for a buffalo, thousands of Americans rushing to be test tube mothers and Chinese peasants being encouraged to mine gold made the headlines 40 years ago this week.March 16, 1980● Hong Kong stockbroker Noel Croucher left a vast fortune, estimated to range from HK$500 million (US$64 million) to HK$2 billion. For a man of such gigantic wealth, Croucher, fondly known as “the Emperor of Ice House Street”, displayed some astounding eccentricities. He gave away…



