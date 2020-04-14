Indian Affairs to Assist Tribes Eligible to Receive Funding from Treasury Under the Coronavirus Relief Fund

Published April 14, 2020

WASHINGTON — On Monday, the Department of the Treasury launched the web portal for state, local, and tribal governments to provide their information for the disbursement of the Coronavirus Relief Fund payments provided through the CARES Act.

Tribal government will receive payments to help offset the costs incurred in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Payments will be paid no later than April 24, 2020, once registered through the web portal entitled Eligible Units: Submission Required for Receipt of Coronavirus Relief Fund Payments.

“As part of the whole-of-government approach to responding to the needs of our tribes and communities, Indian Affairs stands ready to assist navigating this unprecedented process for direct funding,” said Assistant Interior Secretary – Indian Affairs Tara Sweeney. “We must get the funds to Tribes as they respond to and mitigate the health, social, and economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.”

The web portal and additional information is located on https://home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/cares/state-and-local-governments.

Tribes are required to provide all information to receive a distribution. The window of opportunity to submit required information is short due to a compressed congressionally mandated time frame. All information must be received by the Treasury no later than 11:59 p.m. – EDT, April 17, 2020.

Qualified expenditure guidance and other relevant tribal information will be posted as it becomes available. More information can also be found on www.bia.gov/covid-19/cares-act.