close
ASIANS (ET)

India summons South Korea ambassador over Hyundai’s Kashmir tweet

ASIANS (ET) by comredg on add comment 14 views
no thumb




India on Tuesday said it had summoned South Korea’s ambassador to express displeasure over a social media post by a Pakistani partner of Hyundai Motor over disputed Kashmir that has caused a furore in the country.The foreign ministers of India and South Korea also spoke by telephone as the car company faced a backlash in India from social media users incensed by comments expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir.South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong expressed his regret during the…



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response