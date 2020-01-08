India sets execution date for four men convicted of 2012 gang-rape of student in bus







A death warrant was issued on Tuesday for the four men convicted in the 2012 gang-rape and murder of a young woman on a New Delhi bus that galvanised protests across India and brought global attention to the country’s sexual violence epidemic.A New Delhi court scheduled the hangings for January 22 at 7am, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.The warrant has been anticipated since India’s Supreme Court rejected one of the men’s final review pleas last month. India’s president can still…







Source link