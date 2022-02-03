India angered as Chinese border soldier takes part in Beijing Olympic torch relay





The Beijing Winter Olympics drew a frosty reception in India on Wednesday after a Chinese soldier involved in a deadly Himalayan skirmish took part in the traditional torch relay.Qi Fabao, a regiment commander for the People’s Liberation Army, was among the troops present in 2020 during the high-altitude clash in the Galwan Valley, which is disputed between the world’s two most populous nations.Troops fought a hand-to-hand battle that left at least 20 Indians and four Chinese soldiers dead,…







