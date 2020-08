For the 2nd time, Innovative Computing & Applied Technology (INCATech) Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 2063 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 205 Percent. (PRWeb August 13, 2020) Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/incatech_listed_as_one_of_the_fastest_growing_companies_2020_by_inc_5000/prweb17323081.htm



