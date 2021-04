INCATech Finalist for SECAF’s Government Contractor of the Year: $15 -…





INCATech LLC has been named as a finalist for 13th Annual Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum Awards in the Government Contractor of the Year: $15 – $27.5 million category.

(PRWeb April 06, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/incatech_finalist_for_secafs_government_contractor_of_the_year_15_27_5_million/prweb17844930.htm





Source link