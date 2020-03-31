close
ASIAN (E)

In Venezuela shift, US asks both Nicolas Maduro and Juan Guaido to step aside

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 20 views
56b642da-7376-11ea-ab8f-988daf8efd6f_image_hires_014228.jpg




The US called on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido to step aside and allow a transitional government to take power and set up new elections, a shift in strategy aimed at breaking a political stalemate in the country.With previous US efforts to oust Maduro stalled, the Trump administration’s special representative to Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that credible elections after the transitional government took…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response