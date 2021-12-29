close
ASIANS (ET)

In the new ‘Scramble for Africa’, nations have much to gain – but they can’t ignore the risks

ASIANS (ET)
The last two months of 2021 have clearly indicated that Africa will be centre stage for geoeconomic competition by major economic blocs next year.The Forum on China-Africa Cooperation was held in Dakar, Senegal, in late November, with the Chinese government pledging US$40 billion in support of African economies. That same month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal, during which he announced that President Joe Biden will host a summit with African leaders in…



