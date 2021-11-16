In South Korea, smell complaint ignites indoor barbecue etiquette debate







Is it acceptable for people living in high-rise buildings to barbecue meat indoors?That is the burning question sparking a social media buzz in South Korea, after a woman had the police called to her flat by a neighbour who did not like the smell of her samgyeopsal (grilled pork belly).The woman, who is in her 20s but did not give her name, said in a post on November 8 that she had been preparing the dish for lunch one day at about 1pm when a neighbour living two doors down came and rang her…







