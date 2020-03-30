In Singapore, gay sex is still illegal as judge throws out Section 377A challenges







Singapore’s High Court on Monday ruled that its colonial-era law criminalising sex between men was constitutional and would be retained, overturning a bid by three gay rights activists to scrap it.Singapore remains one of the few former British colonies still clinging to Section 377A of the Penal Code, which came into force in 1938 after being adapted from a 19th-century Indian penal code. India did away with the legislation in October 2018.One of the three activists, Bryan Choong, the former…







