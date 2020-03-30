close
ASIAN (E)

In India, doctors evicted over infection fears amid expected flood of coronavirus cases

ASIAN (E)





It was the day of India’s janata (people’s) curfew that foreshadowed a more sweeping nationwide lockdown, and at the request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indians across the country took to their doorways and balconies to applaud and bang kitchenware in a show of solidarity with the nation’s health care workers fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic.But in the northern state of Rajasthan, a senior resident doctor at Jodhpur’s Ummaid hospital had just been evicted from her home over fears…



