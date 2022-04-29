In Daisy Dukes shorts and crop tops Britney Spear published a new video







Britney Spears looked amazing as she showed off her toned figure in short shorts with two different crop tops in sexy new videos.

Another day, another sexy video from Britney Spears modeling her clothes. The 40-year-old posted two videos of her wearing low-rise denim shorts and two crop tops — a green sweatshirt and a see-through white lace top with a drawstring. She completed her look with black leather combat boots and a variety of hats.

Britney posted both videos with the same caption, writing:

This is one of the most extended videos I’ve ever created; it’s about 2 minutes long, dude !!! If you really think about it, how many more bad pictures and malformed stories my life has made behind my back about Murcia’s documentaries; it’s time for me not to waste my time !!! Pssst, @ Beyonce, Thank you for this cool green hoodie !!!”

Although Britney recently announced that she was pregnant, she made sure to note in another post, “My videos were taken before I was pregnant, just so you know!!!” In one outfit, Britney wore a neon green and black herringbone Ivy Park hoodie and mid-calf leather boots.

For her second outfit, she wore a long-sleeved white button-down top that was tied under her bust to make it cropped, showing off her toned abs. Wearing a white shirt, Britney donned a gray safari-style hat and a bright red top hat.

Britney has been a fan of Daisy Dukes for a long time, and it looks like that love is going on; looking at her now in short shorts because she can finally wear them and share photos and videos with fans.

Britney first announced she was pregnant with Sam Asghari’s baby on April 11 when she wrote:

“I have a baby; 4 days later, I got some more motherhood food. It grows !!! If there are two, I can lose it – I obviously won’t go out often because Dad would take his money from me. Yes, as they have unfortunately already done.









Source link