In coronavirus fight, oft-criticised Facebook data aids US cities, states

Infectious disease researchers are using Facebook mobile location data to provide daily updates to US cities and states evaluating the effectiveness of social distancing orders aimed at slowing the novel coronavirus.The Covid-19 Mobility Data Network, a group of 40 health researchers from universities including Harvard, Princeton and Johns Hopkins, said that since mid-March its members have been sharing insights gleaned from the social media giant’s data with California, Massachusetts and New…
