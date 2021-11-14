Improving Covid-19 situation in Philippines, Indonesia could open door wider for domestic helpers, Hong Kong labour chief says







Just two days after nearly 100 quarantine rooms were added for arriving domestic helpers, Hong Kong’s labour chief has suggested an improving coronavirus situation in the Philippines and Indonesia and low infection rates among newcomers could pave the way for arrivals in greater numbers.Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong on Sunday noted the infection rate among newly arrived foreign domestic helpers had dropped over the past two months, from 3.3 per cent in the first half of…







Source link