IIC White Paper Provides Guidance for Designing Trustworthy IIoT…





Features three design patterns for managing distribution and ownership of data

(PRWeb July 27, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/iic_white_paper_provides_guidance_for_designing_trustworthy_iiot_solutions_using_blockchain/prweb17280114.htm





Source link