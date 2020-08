IFB Solutions Selects Sunrise Technologies and Microsoft for Dynamics…





The nonprofit organization selected Sunrise as its partner for digital transformation with Dynamics 365.

(PRWeb August 18, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/ifb_solutions_selects_sunrise_technologies_and_microsoft_for_dynamics_365_finance_and_supply_chain_implementation/prweb17331666.htm





Source link