If Hong Kong loses its freedoms, it will lose its trade status too. This may be Carrie Lam’s lesson to learn







They came in the middle of the night. The police, about 10 of them, swooping on a flat in Kwai Chung. Inside was a sleepy woman. They took her away. A terrorist planning to blow up Government House? No. An American spy fomenting Hong Kong independence? No.Their target was a 60-year-old opposition district councillor, Cheng Lai-king. Her alleged crime? Doxxing a policeman. OK, doxxing anyone is not right. But why grab the suspect in the dead of night? Maybe they feared she was a flight risk.The…







