Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus







British actor Idris Elba said on Monday he had tested positive for the new coronavirus, joining Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, among the first major celebrities to contract the respiratory disease.Elba, who starred in television police drama Luther and played the Norse god Heimdall in Avengers: Infinity War, said in a Twitter post that he had no symptoms but was isolating himself from others. It was not clear where he was located.“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I…







