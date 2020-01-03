Iconic HSBC lions in Hong Kong facing long period of restoration after being set on fire by protesters







Two iconic lion sculptures that have guarded entrance to HSBC headquarters in Central for decades will disappear from public view for only the third time in their history, so they can be restored after being vandalised on New Year’s Day.On Friday morning, the bronze statues were covered with hoardings after they were sprayed with red paint and briefly set alight with stickers after anti-government protesters vented their destructive fury against the banking giant.An HSBC spokeswoman said…







Source link