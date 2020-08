Membership brings artificial intelligence expertise to subsurface community, working to drive standards and create ability to leverage unstructured data to gain insights from subsurface data

(PRWeb August 05, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/i2k_connect_joins_the_open_group_open_subsurface_data_universe_forum/prweb17297961.htm





Source link