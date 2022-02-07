‘I can’t forgive what he did,’ says Hong Kong policeman injured in Causeway Bay knife attack





Barely able to breathe and bleeding profusely on an ambulance stretcher, Hong Kong police constable Wai-ming* thought he was going to die.He was near the end of his shift, patrolling a busy street outside the Sogo department store in Causeway Bay last July 1, when a man came up to him and stabbed him in the back.As Wai-ming, 29, underwent seven hours of emergency surgery, his family was told to prepare for the worst.He survived, only learning two days later that his assailant, 50-year-old…







Source link