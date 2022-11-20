HYPOCRISY: Lauren Boebert SLAMMED after her comments on shooting at Colorado gay bar

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)HYPOCRISY: Lauren Boebert SLAMMED after her comments on shooting at Colorado gay barNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on November 20, 2022 add comment 23 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest … to entertain any idea of gun control. Boebert has also been vocal … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Smotrich insists on defence job, rejects Netanyahu compromises next article No public celebration of Joe Biden’s 80th birthday, a day after granddaughter’s White House wedding The author comredg you might also like President Joe Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Biden Marries Peter Neal At White House Joe Biden renews call for assault weapons ban after ‘senseless’ Colorado Springs shooting Joe Biden celebra su cumpleaños 80 Biden's Granddaughter To Exchange Vows In White House's 19th Wedding President Joe Biden cracks joke on call to USMNT ahead of World Cup opener Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email