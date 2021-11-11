close
ASIANS (ET)

Hungarian opposition candidate vows full review of Orban’s close ties with China

ASIANS (ET) by comredg on add comment 13 views
no thumb



The challenger to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s stranglehold on power has vowed to shake up Budapest’s close ties with Beijing if he wins next year’s election.Peter Marki-Zay, a unity candidate picked from a coalition of opposition parties, said he would “revisit and review everything” – from infrastructure loans from Chinese policy banks and a planned Chinese university campus in Budapest, to the use and potential manufacture of Chinese vaccines in Hungary.He also pledged to …



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response