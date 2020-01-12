Hundreds in Hong Kong Cheer Taiwan Pro-Democrats' Election Win







Hundreds of people rallied in Hong Kong Sunday in support of the Chinese territory’s pro-democracy movement.

The demonstrators celebrated the results of Taiwan’s presidential election that returned the Democratic Progressive Party’s Tsa Ing-wen to a second term.

Residents of Taiwan have been closely watching Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement.

China and Taiwan have been separately ruled since the Chinese civil war of the 1940s, when the Nationalists lost to the Communists and rebased their government in Taipei. China claims sovereignty over democratically ruled Taiwan and insists that the two sides eventually unite, by use of force if needed.

China rules Hong Kong under what the Communist government calls “one country, two systems,” implying a degree of autonomy for the former British territory.

Protesters first rallied around a now defunct extradition law proposal that would let Hong Kong criminal suspects be deported to mainland China, where punishments are harsher. The bill has been withdrawn but protester demands now include universal suffrage and an independent probe into police brutality against the movement that saw nearly 6,500 people arrested.

Hong Kong’s citizens enjoy more rights than Chinese mainland citizens, but Hong Kong protesters say their freedoms are steadily eroding under Chinese President Xi Jinping.





Source link