HSBC, Hang Seng Bank keep nearly a dozen Hong Kong outlets closed after vandals laid waste to premises on New Year’s Day rally





Nearly a dozen branches and outlets of HSBC and its Hang Seng Bank subsidiary were closed on January 2 , a day after vandals laid waste to their premises and automated teller machines during a chaotic New Year’s Day protest in the city.HSBC, which traces its 154-year history to colonial-era Hong Kong and Shanghai, said that two branches in Mong Kok and Kowloon Tong remained closed “until further notice,” while seven express banking centres were shuttered. An HSBC spokesman declined to say how…







Source link