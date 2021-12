The new advisory board will provide valuable insights to help senior HR executives understand diversity, equity, and inclusion and guide systemic change in the workplace to improve DEI in…

(PRWeb December 06, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/hr_com_announces_the_future_of_diversity_equity_and_inclusion_2022_advisory_board/prweb18371145.htm





Source link