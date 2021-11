The California Excellence HR Awards return in 2022, as part of the HR West Conference, to bring special recognition to HR professionals and teams dealing with the unique employment laws and…

(PRWeb November 11, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/hr_com_announces_the_2022_california_excellence_awards_highlighting_human_resource_program_success_throughout_the_pandemic_and_beyond/prweb18323794.htm





Source link