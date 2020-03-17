How will world’s most powerful military fight coronavirus threat?

The Pentagon is already helping combat the coronavirus outbreak in the United States and is considering ways to do more, even as it deals with an outbreak among its personnel.However the US military expressed has caution about its ability to provide swift medical assistance to the American population after former vice-president Joe Biden called for a mobilisation using its hospitals and tents.The Defence Department’s 36 hospitals in the US are better-suited to treating battlefield traumas than…
