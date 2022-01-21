How US scheme to catch Chinese spies in American corporations and labs is enabling what it tries to prevent, amid accusations of racial profiling and calls to shut parts down





Inside a Kansas City courtroom, Peter Zeidenberg is growing frustrated. The wiry, grey-haired American lawyer isn’t making much headway persuading a judge to throw out evidence obtained as a result of what he calls misconduct by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.His client, Franklin Tao, a former University of Kansas chemical engineering professor facing 20 years in prison, is furiously scribbling notes and passing them to his defence team.“They were looking for a spy, looking for evidence of…







