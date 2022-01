How to Navigate Email Marketing’s New Rules, Pitfalls in a Pandemic…





Email marketing has long been an effective way for B2B marketers to reach customers, but COVID-19 made email marketing critical as other channels are no longer effective. Higher volumes of emails mean…

(PRWeb January 17, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/how_to_navigate_email_marketings_new_rules_pitfalls_in_a_pandemic_world/prweb18439059.htm





Source link