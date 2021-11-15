How tiny can a Hong Kong ‘nano flat’ be? Let’s squeeze in a garden and charge them more







As new homes in Hong Kong shrink despite costing more, private developers are adding gimmicks to sell their smallest flats. The latest feature: a tiny patch of garden.More of these shoebox homes, usually just 200 to 300 sq ft in size, have been built in recent years, even in low-density residential areas in the New Territories.The public sector has also joined in, building more tiny homes referred to as nano flats.The trend has persisted even though the government has acknowledged that cramped…







Source link