How the US and China can find common ground in an era of techno-nationalism

The White House and Beijing have reached an agreement on a “phase one” trade deal with most of the last-minute attention focused on agricultural purchases and tariff reductions. Among the key structural issues that may not have been adequately addressed is Washington’s concern about theft of intellectual property rights, which, according to President Donald Trump, costs the nation US$600 billion annually, an accusation denied by China.Many in America’s security establishment also see China’s…
