How the coronavirus spread at Malaysia’s tabligh Islamic gathering

As Malaysia adjusts to its partial lockdown, a few hundred participants of a “tabligh”, or mass Islamic gathering, that was held in late February are currently quarantined in a mosque waiting for results after being tested for the novel coronavirus.The gathering – which was attended by 16,000 people, 14,500 of them from Malaysia – resulted in hundreds of new coronavirus cases throughout the country, as well as cases being spread to Thailand, Brunei and Singapore.Almost 65 per cent of Malaysia’s…



