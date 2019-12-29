close
How Malaysian ‘brain hacker’ Vishen Lakhiani went from meditation student to self-help guru

25 views
When self-help entrepreneur Vishen Lakhiani, 43, moved to Silicon Valley in 2001 after graduating from the University of Michigan, he was filled with big dreams of entrepreneurial success.But though it was a place ripe for opportunities, the timing was off – the dotcom bubble had begun to burst and the Kuala Lumpur native found himself going through “some really hard times” and working at a “dial-for-dollars” telemarketing job.Down in the dumps, Lakhiani signed up for a meditation class that…



